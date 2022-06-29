American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 496 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,661,000 after acquiring an additional 836,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.