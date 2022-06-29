American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of RZV traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

