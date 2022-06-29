American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.88. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.