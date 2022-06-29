Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $243.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.43. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $233.16 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

