AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.35. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

