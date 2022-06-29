Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 30541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.09.

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,849,590.89.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

