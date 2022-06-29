Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average of $235.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

