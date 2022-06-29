Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.