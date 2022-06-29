Analyzing Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sanchez Energy and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

