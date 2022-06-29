Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Insider Christopher Ambler Purchases 6,605 Shares

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).

APAX traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179.60 ($2.20). 199,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,213. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 173.40 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.49. The firm has a market cap of £882.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

