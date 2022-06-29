Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Insider Christopher Ambler Purchases 6,605 Shares

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).
APAX traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179.60 ($2.20). 199,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,213. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 173.40 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.49. The firm has a market cap of £882.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.
About Apax Global Alpha (Get Rating)
