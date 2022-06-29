Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $4.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

