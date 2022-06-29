ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Harley Grosser Buys 57,000 Shares

ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$25,593.00 ($17,772.92).

Harley Grosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Harley Grosser acquired 68,038 shares of ARC Funds stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$37,420.90 ($25,986.74).

The company has a current ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

ARC Funds Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the private equity markets across the globe. It operates as a closed-end strategic and specialist investor in Australian listed securities. It operates in two businesses: strategic equity investment, and funds management and financial services.

