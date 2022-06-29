ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

