Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Gap Up to $44.73

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.73, but opened at $45.97. Arch Capital Group shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

