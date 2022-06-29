Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 3.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 39,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

