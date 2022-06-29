Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) & Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Financial Analysis

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.39 million ($2.43) -1.73 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rain Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Therapeutics N/A -44.51% -40.78% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rain Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rain Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rain Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.76%. Given Rain Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rain Therapeutics is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Rain Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Argos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.