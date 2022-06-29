Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $92,015.00 in Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ARKR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 7,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.