Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $907.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Arqma has a total market cap of $83,868.50 and approximately $907.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,338.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.08 or 0.05659501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00261823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00583818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00517290 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,781,854 coins and its circulating supply is 13,737,310 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

