Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,799. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

