Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
ARTNA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,799. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
