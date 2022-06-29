Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 3.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $119,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. 1,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.