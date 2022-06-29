AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,036.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £110.36 ($135.39) and last traded at £110.28 ($135.30), with a volume of 744959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £107.86 ($132.33).

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($141.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.95) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($147.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.46 ($129.38).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,522.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.48.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

