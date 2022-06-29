Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Up 7.8%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.06. 16,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,060,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $668.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 772,777 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

