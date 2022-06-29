AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.
AT&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
