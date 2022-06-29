AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

