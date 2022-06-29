AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.89. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 426,003 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

