AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.64, but opened at 6.42. AvidXchange shares last traded at 6.36, with a volume of 1,577 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

