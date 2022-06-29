Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 7,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of C$88.02 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

