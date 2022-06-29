Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.63. 702,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 757,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Avnet alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01.

Avnet ( NYSE:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.