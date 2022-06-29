aWSB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $62,048.01 and $22.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.15 or 0.00050252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

