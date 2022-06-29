Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.13

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.13 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 264.20 ($3.24). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 259.80 ($3.19), with a volume of 1,046,388 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,256.19.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
