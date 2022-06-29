Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 420,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 222,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,565,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

