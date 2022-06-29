BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.