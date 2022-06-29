Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 417337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $25.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf Se will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Basf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

