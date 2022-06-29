Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 64,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

