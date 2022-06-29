Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

O traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

