Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.29

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.29 ($60.95) and traded as low as €56.72 ($60.34). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.79 ($61.48), with a volume of 5,321,307 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.30.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

