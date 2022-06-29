Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.29

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.29 ($60.95) and traded as low as €56.72 ($60.34). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.79 ($61.48), with a volume of 5,321,307 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.30.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
