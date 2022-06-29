BCE (TSE:BCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.24. 393,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.64. BCE has a one year low of C$60.83 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a market cap of C$57.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

