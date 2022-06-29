Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $126,927.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,550.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

