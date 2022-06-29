Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 10.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

