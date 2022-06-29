Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $35,357,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

