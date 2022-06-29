Berry Data Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $227,998.35 and approximately $18,849.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.43 or 0.26101700 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00182864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015043 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

