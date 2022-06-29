Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

XAIR stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beyond Air by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beyond Air by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

