Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
XAIR stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.
In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
