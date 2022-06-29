BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $115.01 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $232.66 million and $16.14 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $115.01 or 0.00573329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

