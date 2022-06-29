Binemon Price Up 23.7% This Week (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $695,159.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,602.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.88 or 0.20815639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00182004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

