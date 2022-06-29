BioPassport Token Trading Down 7.1% This Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $996,149.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

