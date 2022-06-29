Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. 98,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$7.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

