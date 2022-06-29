Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Trading Down 2.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 125,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Birks Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

