Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0438 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 80.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $835.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.