BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. BitBall has a market cap of $765,677.63 and approximately $74,783.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.03 or 0.99885207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035754 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.