BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.0629

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00048177 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

