BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Capitalization Hits $662.41 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $662.41 million and approximately $15,193.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007471 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

